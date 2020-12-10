Kerala

Ganja worth ₹2 cr. seized at Walayar

PALAKKAD Excise officers seized 125 kg of ganja worth ₹2 crore from a pickup van at Walayar, near here, on Thursday. The ganja was brought from Visakhapatnam for distribution in Kochi. Four persons were arrested.

Two special squads of the excise worked in tandem to seize the smuggled in ganja on the basis of a tip-off received by Deputy Excise Commissioner Shaji S. Rajan. A car that escorted the pickup was also seized by the excise team.

Those arrested were Vijesh, 31, from Thiruvegappura; Shinoj, 33, from Kannamangalam, Payyanur; Sixson, 31, from Punithara, Kochi; and Rajesh, 42, from Tripunithura, Kochi.

Excise officials said the ganja had been bought from Padayilu, near Visakhapatnam. They said surveillance had been tightened in view of the elections and upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Inspectorss P.K. Sateesh and A. Shoukathali, preventive officer Mansoor Ali, and civil officers Rajesh S., Austin K.J., Shajuj K.T., Abhilash K., Sruthish G., Biju A., Anil Kumar and G. Sattar were part of the team that seized the ganja.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 9:35:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ganja-worth-2-cr-seized-at-walayar/article33301610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY