Ganga Singh takes charge as Chief Wildlife Warden

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence) Ganga Singh has assumed charge of the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden.

He succeeded Bennichan Thomas who was recently elevated as the Head of Forest Force.

A native of Uttarakhand, Mr. Singh is a Kerala cadre officer of the 1988 Indian Forest Service (IFS) batch. Besides having served in various capacities in the Kerala Forest Department, the official also worked as joint director of the National Zoological Park in New Delhi and Project Tiger functioning under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and professor at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, E. Pradeep Kumar took charge as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry). He was previously the Additional Principal Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry).