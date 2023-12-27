GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang attacks Malayalam TV reporter, cameraman in Wayanad

December 27, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A Malayalam television channel reporter and a cameraman were allegedly attacked by a gang near Panamaram in Wayanad on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Deepak Mohan and Abu Tahir, reporter and cameraman respectively of Reporter Channel, had gone to Cherupuzha, near Panamaram, to report on the alleged mud filling of a wetland in the area.

The gang allegedly in connivance with the landowner assaulted the duo. They were admitted to the community health centre at Panamaram with injuries and were later referred to the Government General Hospital.

The Panamaram police took four persons into custody following the incident.

The Wayanad district unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the attack.

crime, law and justice / freedom of the press / Kerala

