Gandhian passes away

P. Gopinathan Nair July 7, 1922 - July 5, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram Noted Gandhian and freedom fighter P. Gopinathan Nair died at a private hospital at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was 99.

He breathed his last just two days ahead of his birth centenary celebrations. He was undergoing treatment for post- COVID-19 health issues.

Born on July 7, 1922 in Neyyattinkara, he got drawn into the freedom struggle at a young age. A name familiar with the Gandhian values in the State, he was also one of the last freedom fighters alive in the State.

Former chairman of the Kerala Mahatma Gandhi National Memorial Trust, also known as Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, a trust managed by the Union government, Mr. Nair had participated in the Quit India movement of 1942. A recipient of the Jamnalal Bajaj Award along with a slew of other honors, he had worked with Vinoba Bhave to promote the Bhoodan and Gramdan movements. Considering his contributions to society, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

An initiator of the camp movement, a student programme, as a part of the Construction Movement of Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Nair was also instrumental in mediating following the Marad massacre in 2002 when A.K. Antony was the Chief Minister.

Born to M. Padmanabha Pillai and K. P. Janaki Amma, he graduated from University College in Thiruvananthapuram after completing his school education at Government High School, Neyyattinkara.

He is survived by wife, L. Saraswathi Amma, a retired State Women’s Welfare officer.