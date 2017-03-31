GAIL pipeline worksresume in Kasaragod

Gas Authority of India Ltd’s (GAIL) pipeline laying works stalled since 2013 have resumed in the district. The project launched in 2012 could lay only 16 km of the estimated 78 km in the district.

However, the works got stalled for nearly four years when the contractor entrusted with the work eventually made a “hasty” retreat citing that they had to face public resistance in select localities on the grounds that the compensation package was insufficient, a senior GAIL official said here on Friday.

The stalled project resumed early this week and works on the Kochi-Mangaluru line, if went uninterrupted, could be completed within 15 months, the official said.

The pipeline works from southern end of Kodakkad village to Vorkady near the northern border township of Manjeshwaram had faced relatively meek public resistance as the authorities here had managed to dispel their apprehensions by holding talks with the aggrieved family, he said.

The GAIL has now entrusted the works to Mumbai-based IL&FS company as the firm had assured to execute the works in the stipulated time span.

The authorities had already identified the proposed route through which the pipeline was set to be laid and did not expect any major public outcry after having sorted out the issue with the families concerned, he added.