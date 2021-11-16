Fundamentalists behind RSS worker’s murder: BJP

Krishnadas flays police for not arresting culprits yet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas said here on Tuesday that the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjith at Mambaram, near here, on Monday was not part of a political clash. He said it was a murder executed by religious fundamentalists.

He criticised the police for highlighting Sanjith’s criminal background. “He has not been involved in any case since 2019. Did the District Police Chief want to send out a message that Sanjith was a person who should have been killed?” Mr. Krishnadas asked.

The BJP leader accused District Police Chief R. Viswanath of creating stories for the media, instead of trying to go after the culprits. “Any acts of fundamentalism should be viewed with utmost

concern. The police chief tried to downgrade the murder by extremists,” he said.

He said that the failure of the police in arresting anyone even a day after the murder showed that the hand-in-glove relationship between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). “This is the finest example showing that the Left-Jihadi coalition formed during the election is still in existence,” he said.

Mr. Krishnadas said that the silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) secretary A. Vijayaraghavan about the RSS man’s murder was tantamount to a tacit approval for the SDPI to finish off its enemies.