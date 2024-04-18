GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Full-fledged flight ops between UAE and Kerala yet to be restored

Four flights to State cancelled, many services delayed

April 18, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Full-fledged flight operations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kerala are yet to be restored after the Arabian peninsula witnessed unseasonal extreme heavy rain.

As many as four flights to Kerala were cancelled on Thursday, while the majority of the operational services to Kerala were delayed by one to three hours.

An Air Arabia flight to Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah was cancelled, while three flights from Doha, Dubai, and Sharjah, to Cochin International Airport were also cancelled on the day. Compared to Wednesday, the situation had improved considerably and flight operations were limping back to normalcy, said sources.

