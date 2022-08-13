Freedom fighter honoured

The district administration felicitated freedom fighter Thankayyan Nadar in connection with the 75 th anniversary of the Indian Independence on Saturday.

A delegation led by District Collector Geromic George visited the 95-year-old veteran freedom fighter at his house in Manalikadavu and presented him a ‘ponnada’ as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Mr. Nadar was also given a national flag to mark the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Mr. Nadar had taken part in numerous agitations during the freedom movement. He was presented a ‘Tamra Patra’ in recognition of his role in the freedom struggle on August 15, 1988. He has been receiving the State government’s Freedom Fighters Pension and the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana pension provided by the Central government to freedom fighters.

Additional District Magistrate Anil Jose, Tahsildar Anil, and Tirupuram grama panchayat president J. Suresh were among those who accompanied the District Collector.