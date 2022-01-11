Free quality education to be available to all: Sivankutty

Minister inaugurates new facilities at government schools

The State Government is working towards the aim of making free and quality education accessible to all, General Education Minister V.Sivankutty has said. Lakhs of children have joined Government schools as they have turned into centres of excellence with better infrastructure, he said.

Mr.Sivankutty was speaking after the inauguration of new buildings at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School and the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Mithirmala in the capital on Monday through an online conference.

The Minister also flagged off new buses for eleven schools, purchased from D.K. Murali MLA's asset development fund. The new building at the boys' school was constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore allocated from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The building at the girls' school was constructed at a cost of ₹1.49 crore, allocated from the State Government's annual plan. An amount of ₹1.65 crore was spent from the MLA's funds for purchasing buses for Government GHS Madathara Kani, Government UPS Ponmudi, Government LPS Chullimanoor, Government LPS Nedunkaitha, Government LPS Karimankode, Government UPS Aattukaal, Government LPS Aanaad, Government UPS Aalanthara, Government LPS Pacha, Government LPS Bharathannoor and Government UPS Ramapuram.

Mr.Sivankutty said that the Government schools now have high-tech classrooms, better libraries, qualified teachers and a generally conducive academic environment.

In another online function to inaugurate a new block at the Government LPS in Kollaayil, he said that schools should turn into life skills learning centres too to inculcate self-confidence in the students. An amount of ₹1.52 crore was spent from the Samagra Shiksha Kerala fund for the construction of the new building.