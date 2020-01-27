Kerala

Free meals counter opened in Kottayam

Govt. to give subsidy of ₹25 per meal

Aimed at making Kottayam a hunger-free town, the authorities have opened a facility that serves up free meals to the poor.

Rest place for women

The first counter of the project in Kottayam district, was opened at the rest place for women under the Kottayam municipality near the Nagampadom bus station. It was inaugurated by Civil Supplies Minister P.Thilothaman on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister hoped to expand the project to more areas with the support of the public.

Implemented by the Civil Supplies Department under the Subhiksha project, the project is run by the Kudumbashree workers. Alongside the free meals, the counter will also offer vegetarian noon meals to the public at just ₹20.

Under the programme, the State government will give a subsidy of ₹25 for every free meal.

₹5 for paid meal

The rate of subsidy for the paid meal is pegged at ₹5.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function. District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu was also present

