Four test positive in Kozhikode

The number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode rose to 20, with four persons, including three healthcare workers, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

Eleven of them are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, four are at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House in the city, and five are at two hospitals in Kannur district. Two persons from Malappuram, and one each from Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad are also being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Two healthcare workers attached to the General Hospital, Thalassery, Kannur, a 56-year-old native of Orkkatteri who returned from Chennai, and a 29-year-old native of Vattoli who was working as staff nurse at a private hospital in Mumbai are those diagnosed with the infection on Saturday. The two healthcare workers, one aged 48 and the other aged 53, had been on duty at the isolation ward attached to their hospital and are under treatment in Kannur district. The Orkkatteri native had returned from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 21 and had been quarantined at the first-line treatment centre. The Vattoli native had returned by the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train the same day and was shifted to the medical college hospital.

The number of those under surveillance stands at 6,444, including 52 at the medical college hospital and 22 at the first-line treatment centre. Thirteen people were discharged from the hospital and two were discharged from the first-line treatment centre on Saturday. The number of expatriates under observation rose to 964, of which 564 are home-quarantined, 377 are at COVID care centres, and 23 are at hospitals. There are 109 pregnant women among those home-quarantined.

69 cases in Malappuram

Eight more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 69.

They include a 36-year-old man from Thennala who returned from Mumbai, a 37-year-old man from Eswaramangalam, Ponnani, who came back from Chennai, a 36-year-old man from Irimbiliyam who returned from Male, a 23-year-old man from Koottilangadi who returned from Singapore, a 35-year-old man from Veliyankode who came back from Abu Dhabi, a 39-year-old man from Palakkad who returned from Kuwait, and a 29-year-old man from Tirurangadi who returned from Kuwait. Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali said a 20-year-old man from Randathani who returned from Delhi was under treatment at the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena and Mr. Meharali said that anyone who had any contact with those people should remain in quarantine at their homes. If they have any symptoms, they should not directly go to a hospital. They should contact the district control cell at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.