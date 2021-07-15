Kerala

Four persons die in Kundara while digging well

Lack of oxygen inside well leads to death of four workers at Kundara in Kollam. (Photo for representational purpose)   | Photo Credit: TH

Four persons suffocated to death while digging a new well at Kundara, near here, on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Somarajan (54), Rajan (35), Manoj (32) and Sivaprasad (24).

According to the Kundara police, all of them died of asphyxiation due to the lack of oxygen inside the well. Though the police and Fire and Rescue Services were pressed into action, their lives could not be saved. During the rescue operation, a fire and rescue official also collapsed on the spot after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Reportedly, when the first two members who entered the well to remove the silt failed to return, the others went down to help them.

The bodies are kept at the Kollam District Hospital and will be released to relatives after post-mortem examination.


