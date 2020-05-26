Kerala

Four of the family test positive in Kollam

They arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 16

Four more persons from the district, all of them from the same family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

They had travelled in IX-538 Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram flight on May 16, sitting near the seat of a person who was later tested positive for the virus.

The 27-year-old woman, her daughters aged 1 and 4 and her 58-year-old mother were in home quarantine.

After six persons who travelled in the same flight tested positive, samples of all 67 passengers were collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

All the four patients have been shifted to Government Medical College, Parippally.

