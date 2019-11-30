Four killed in two accidents in Thrissur

Four persons were killed in two different accidents in Thrissur district in the wee hours on Saturday.

A couple from Elur, who were returning from Coimbatore, were killed as the car in which they were travelling plunged into a pond by the roadside at Vaniambara, near Kuthiran on Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway, after the driver lost control over the car.

The deceased were 55-year-old Benny and his wife Sheela.

The incident happened around 2.30 a.m. They were returning from Coimbatore after attending a programme of Rotary Club.

While the body of Sheela was recovered from the car, the divers recovered Benny’s body from the pond.

The car which hit the divider, lost control, and plunged into the pond which was 20 ft deep.

The driver, who was thrown out of the vehicle in the impact of the accident, had a miraculous escape as he could manage to hold a branch of a tree. He was later admitted to a hospital.

In another accident at Perinjanam on National Highway 66, an unidentified vehicle hit a scooter killing two persons including a 15-year-old boy.

The deceased were Sreemon, 15, son of Payyappilly Bharathan, of Chengamanad and Diljit, 20, son of Pradeep Kuttampilly of Aluva.

Passers-by found the severely injured youngsters on the road and rushed to a hospital. But their lives could not be saved.