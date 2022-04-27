Four killed in road accident in Alappuzha
Car collides with lorry
Four persons were killed and another sustained injuries when the car which they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Payalkulangara near Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased were identified as Shyju (34), Sudheesh Lal (37), his son Ambady (12) and Abhirag (25), all hailing from Thiruvananthapuram district.
The injured was identified as Shyni, wife of Sudheesh Lal. She was admitted to a hospital.
The victims were heading to the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery for dropping Shyni who was set to travel to Saudi Arabia.
The police said the accident happened around 4 a.m.
