Four killed, 11 injured as tourist vehicle from T.N. falls into gorge in Idukki in Kerala

March 19, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu that plunged into a gorge at Anakkulam, near Mankulam, in Idukki on Tuesday.

The tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu that plunged into a gorge at Anakkulam, near Mankulam, in Idukki on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four persons, including a one-year-old, were killed and 11 were injured after a tourist vehicle from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge near Mankulam in Idukki on Tuesday around 4.30 p.m.

The dead were identified as P.K. Sethu, 34, Gunasekharan, 70, Abhinash Moorthy, 30, and his son Thanwik, one. The injured are Arumukham, 63, Sharnya, 24 , Vaiga, 12 , Geetha, 30, Ranveer, 6, Sandhyavalli, 55, Prasanna, 39, Devachand, 9, Jyothi Mani, 65, Annapushpam, 60, and driver Obli Raj, 39. All the injured and the dead are from Tamil Nadu.

The police said the incident took place at Pemaram, near Anakkulam, under the Adimaly police station limits. The tourists from Theni and Erode were en route to Anakkulam in Mankulam.

They reached Munnar on Sunday evening and stayed at a resort at Lakshmi. On Tuesday evening, the team was on its way to the Anakkulam waterhole. When the vehicle reached Permaram on the Munnar-Adimaly route, the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a gorge.

The Fire and Rescue Services and local people and shifted the injured to the Adimaly Taluk Hospital and hospitals in Thodupuzha. The bodies were shifted to the Adimaly Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said the trip was arranged by a firm from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu for its dealers. Idukki Collector Sheeba George and District Police Chief T.K. Vishnu Pradeep visited the injured in hospitals.

