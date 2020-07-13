Kerala

Four cases in Idukki

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday. They were a Kodikulam resident who came in contact with a lorry driver who was diagnosed positive on July 2. The others were an Adimali resident who came from Delhi on July 1, a Thodupuzha resident who came from Doha on June 28 and an Elappara resident who arrived from Dubai on July 4. They were under home quarantine.

The District Collector announced that ward number six of the Rajakkad grama panchayat would be a containment ward on Monday. This was following the death of a Rajakkad resident at a hospital at Ernakulam due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. There will be complete lockdown in the ward in view of the chances of COVID-19 spreading.

