Four arrested in connection with Neyyattinkara murder

March 28, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Adithyan, a 23-year-old man, near the Kodangavila junction at Neyyattinkara on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Jibin J.S., 25, Athyannur; Manoj, 19, Nellimoodu; Abhijith, 18, Vizhinjam; and Rejith, 23, Kanjiramkulam.

Adithyan was hacked to death by a gang around 7.15 p.m. on Wednesday. It was suspected that a dispute over a financial matter had led to his murder.

The Neyyattinkara police picked up the four from Tamil Nadu acting on a tip-off received by Rural SP Kiran Narayan, a statement issued by the police said. The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court-1, Neyyattinkara, and remanded to judicial custody.

A police team consisting of DySP S. Amminikuttan, Neyyattinkara inspector Vipin A. C., sub inspector Vipin Kumar S., assistant sub inspector Saritha V. M. and senior civil police officer Libu made the arrest.

