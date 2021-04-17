Forum alleges irregularities in Kannur University appointment process

The Save University Campaign Committee has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to annul the appointment process to a teaching post in Kannur University that it alleged was mired in irregularities.

In their complaint, R.S. Sasikumar and M. Shajirkhan, chairman and secretary of the forum, accused the university authorities of violating the model code of conduct by issuing call letters to shortlisted candidates to appear for an online interview for the post of assistant professor at the UGC - Human Resource Development Centre. The call letters were issued at a notice of less than one week, when UGC norms mandated such intimations should be issued well in advance to provide candidates sufficient time to prepare for interviews, they alleged.

The organisation also alleged efforts were being made to appoint Shahala, wife of A.N. Shamseer, MLA, by subverting selection norms and overlooking meritorious candidates. Similar efforts had earlier been made by the same university as well as the University of Calicut, it claimed.

The complainants sought the Governor’s intervention to prevent such political interference and instances of nepotism. The selection process must also be put on hold until the lifting of the model code of conduct, they said.