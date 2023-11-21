HamberMenu
Former student opens fire at school in Kerala’s Thrissur district

He reportedly opened fire from air gun. Police suspect he was under the influence of drugs

November 21, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The entrance to Vivekodhayam School in Thrissur, Kerala. (file picture) 

The entrance to Vivekodhayam School in Thrissur, Kerala. (file picture)  | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Panic gripped Vivekodhayam School in the heart of Thrissur city in Kerala on November 21, 2023 as a former student opened fire thrice on the campus.

The police took Jagan of Mulayam into custody in connection with the incident. He reportedly opened fire from an air gun. The police suspect that he was under the influence of drugs.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Jagan, who completed SSLC from the school in 2022, reached the school office and asked for his teachers. He was reportedly speaking incoherently.

Teachers threatened

He then opened fire thrice before entering the classrooms. He threatened the teachers too.

Panicked school authorities informed the police. Even before the police reached the school, he escaped from the scene by jumping over the compound wall. The police then chased and took him into custody.

According to school sources, Jagan, who was studying in another school, joined Vivekodhayam after he had some issues with teachers at his former school.

It is reported that he has been under treatment for mental issues.

