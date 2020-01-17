Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan moves SC on Kerala suit against CAA

Former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of an original suit filed by Kerala against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Mr. Rajasekharan and a Kerala-based activist, Ajikumar, filed a joint application in the apex court to implead them in the suit filed by Kerala. The application said the suit wrongly attempts to convey that the entire people of Kerala are against the CAA.

Mr. Kummanam said "here the situation is totally different. Majority of the people of the State are supporting the Act".

He argued that the unanimous resolution passed in the Kerala Legislative Assembly to abrogate the CAA was designed to give the impression that the people of the State were against the new law.

"But it is to be noted here that the members of the Legislative Assembly has not sought the mandate of the people of Kerala by projecting the issues involved in the impugned Act. The election to the Kerala assembly has taken place in the year 2015 and the impugned Act was passed in the year 2019. So in affect the pretext in which the plaint is filed to the effect that entire State of Kerala is against impugned Act is against facts," the application said.

The application finally said there was no dispute if law and fact between the State of Kerala and the Centre which led to the filing of an original suit under Article 131 of the Constitution.

”The only dispute that exist is a political dispute,” the application claimed.