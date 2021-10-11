Former KPCC member TV Puram Raju joins CPI

TV Puram Raju, former executive committee member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and executive editor and managing director of party mouthpiece Veekshanam, joined the Communist Party of India on Sunday.

Mr. Raju, who had resigned from Congress a few months ago, said he was disillusioned with the Congress but was still hopeful that the ongoing reorganisation would strengthen the party. “But it’s factionalism and nepotism that are driving the Congress, which has not seen internal elections for over two decades,” he said.

CPI State secretray Kanam Rajendran, Ernakulam district secretary P Raju, assistant secretary KN Sugathan and AITUC district secretary KN Gopi received Mr. Raju to the party.

Mr. Raju said the CPI had assured him a suitable role. “The new leadership of the Congress in Kerala has failed to live up to the expectations of the party members. They don’t lend an ear to veteran leaders nor are interested in rejuvenating the party,” he said.