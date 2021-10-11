Kerala

Former KPCC member TV Puram Raju joins CPI

TV Puram Raju, former executive committee member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and executive editor and managing director of party mouthpiece Veekshanam, joined the Communist Party of India on Sunday.

Mr. Raju, who had resigned from Congress a few months ago, said he was disillusioned with the Congress but was still hopeful that the ongoing reorganisation would strengthen the party. “But it’s factionalism and nepotism that are driving the Congress, which has not seen internal elections for over two decades,” he said.

CPI State secretray Kanam Rajendran, Ernakulam district secretary P Raju, assistant secretary KN Sugathan and AITUC district secretary KN Gopi received Mr. Raju to the party.

Mr. Raju said the CPI had assured him a suitable role. “The new leadership of the Congress in Kerala has failed to live up to the expectations of the party members. They don’t lend an ear to veteran leaders nor are interested in rejuvenating the party,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 12:42:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/former-kpcc-member-tv-puram-raju-joins-cpi/article36938491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY