Former Kerala Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Sivadasa Menon passes away

T. Sivadasa Menon, former Minister and senior CPI(M) leader, passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on June 28 (afternoon.) He was 90. Mr. Menon had been undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses.

He had been a State Secretariat member of the CPI(M) and its Palakkad district secretary. He was the Minister for Power and Rural Development between 1987 and 1991 and Minister for Finance between 1996 and 2001, both in Left Democratic Front governments led by E. K. Nayanar. Mr. Menon represented Malampuzha Assembly constituency thrice since 1987.

He was born in Mannarkkad in Palakkad district in 1932. He entered politics through organising aided school teachers. Mr. Menon had been working in KTM High School, Mannarkkad. He took voluntary retirement from service in 1977 to contest the Lok Sabha polls. However, Mr. Menon lost the polls then, and later in 1980 and 1984 as well.

His wife P. Bhavaniamma predeceased him. Mr. Menon is survived by daughters Lakshmidevi and Kalyani. He had been staying with his daughter at Manjeri in Malappuram for long.