Former Haritha leaders get key posts in Muslim Youth League

April 30, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given key posts to the erstwhile functionaries of Haritha, the women’s forum of its students’ wing, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and some other MSF leaders, who were earlier removed from the organisation after they fell out of the party leadership.

K. Fathima Thahiliya, former national vice-president of the MSF, Mufeeda Thesni, State president of Haritha, and T. Najma Thabsheera, its State general secretary, have been accommodated in the Muslim Youth League (MYL), the IUML’s youth wing.

According to party sources, Ms. Thahiliya is the new State secretary of the MYL, while Ms. Thesni is its new national vice-president and Ms. Thabsheera is the national secretary. This is the first time in history that the MYL is getting women leaders in its key posts. Latheef Thurayoor and Ashik Chelavoor, former MSF leaders, have been appointed MSF national vice-president and MYL national vice president respectively. All these leaders were taken back ahead of the Lok Sabha election reportedly overruling the objections raised by the State MSF leadership.

The IUML took action against Ms. Thahiliya after she was found to have played key role in the episode related to a sexual harassment complaint against MSF State leaders lodged by Ms. Thabsheera and nine others with the State Women’s Commission.

Ms. Thabsheera and the others refused to withdraw the complaint even after the IUML leadership asked them to do so. Mr. Thurayoor and Mr. Chelavoor had extended support to the women leaders. The case against P.K. Navas, MSF State president, is now in the court.