Forest department blames poachers for wild gaur attack

May 22, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Days after a wild gaur killed two persons at Kanamala, the anger over the incident only appears intensifying.

The Forest department, which launched a probe into the episode, has now found that the animal might have turned violent after being shot at by poachers. The finding, however, has left the protesting locals further enraged, accusing the forest officials of fabricating stories to divert public attention.

The Catholic church, on its part, too has been unrelenting after a direct face-off with the Forest Minister and continued with its criticism of the authorities.

“We have received convincing evidence on the presence of poachers in the locality and are ascertaining whether it is some way connected to the unusual aggression by the wild gaur, which is usually docile,” said a forest official.

Based on the finding, the department has strengthened surveillance in the region, which lies adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

“There is a purported attempt to turn the public against the Forest department. Some people engaged in poaching and other illegal activities under the banner of a fake farmers’ organisation were trying to exploit the situation. We have already submitted a report in this regard to the government,” the official added.

Earlier in the day, Fr. Thamarassery Kurian, Vicar General of the Kanjirappally diocese, led the funeral service of Thomas Plavinkuzhiyil, who was killed by the rampaging wild gaur last Friday. On the occasion, the priest flayed the authorities for not checking the raging wildlife attacks.

“The election of representatives are not for the wild animals but for the people. If the authorities fail to act responsibly in incidents relating to wildlife attacks, the issue will soon go out of hand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday visited the bereaved family members of the two persons killed in the wild gaur’s attack.