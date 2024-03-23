For touring artistes, The Backline ticks the instruments column

March 23, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

They are like the stylistic four-on-the floor beat on drums. With their unique entrepreneurial journey by launching a pioneering musical start-up called The Backline, the four enterprising musicians- Clincin Chacko, Gladson Raj, Anuraj Pattayil and P.C. Prasanth- have set a benchmark in providing a wide variety of flagship musical instruments to touring artistes in south India.

“Our start-up is equipped to arrange musical instruments and related sounds for 10 concerts at a time anywhere in south India. The Kozhikode and Bengaluru hubs have already facilitated over 30 concerts, attended by celebrity singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, in different parts of south India,” says Clincin,an IT engineering graduate from Kozhikode who has over seven years of experience as a drummer with over 24 bands.

He says that the demand for musical instruments has been steadily on the rise as artistes require flagship instruments for their shows without worrying about their safe shipping.

“As we take care of the whole affair, including the placement of the instruments, tuning and sound, the musicians can focus more on the quality of their performance,” he adds.

For Gladson, the new business venture launched just three months ago is a part of his passion. This Bengaluru-based Malayalee is a drummer. Anuraj, from Kozhikode, is a guitarist and runs a music school here to train youngsters. Prasanth has established himself a professional singer and manages a music studio in Kozhikode city.

The unique start-up idea came to their mind after interacting with several touring artistes who were forced to use low quality musical instruments in stage shows in different parts of Kerala and Karnataka.

The risk in transporting personal instruments to faraway locations was a big concern for them. A cost-effective solution thus took the form of this start-up, which is well appreciated by musicians.

The members say the cost of hiring instruments may vary based on the nature of shows and the pieces of instruments required by the artistes. According to them, some are very brand-specific and may not be happy with mediocre products or frequently used ones.

The only risk in this business is the safekeeping of the costly instruments, which are often returned in a damaged state, they add.