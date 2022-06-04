Food poisoning: 18 students fall sick

As many as 18 children who consumed mid-day meal at Kayamkulam Town Upper Primary School, Alappuzha, on Friday were hospitalised on Saturday.

Health officials said the incident came to light when a few children approached the hospital with complaints of nausea and diarrhoea. Following this, officials conducted an inspection at the school and collected samples of food and water.

As per preliminary reports, as many as 593 of the 602 students at the school had consumed mid-day meal from the school. The health condition of the children remained stable and they were being closely monitored, officials said.