Food coupons to be given to students

Can be redeemed at nearest Supplyco outlet to get food grain

Instead of kits, food security allowance for the months from September last to this March in the 2020-21 academic year for all students eligible for mid-day meals will be distributed in the form of coupons.

The government has issued orders sanctioning the distribution through Supplyco outlets on production of the food coupons.

Food kits were distributed as food security allowance to students through Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) for the months of June, July, and August.

However, now Supplyco has expressed practical difficulties in preparing and transporting food security allowance kits to schools as it is tied up with distribution of COVID-19 survival food kits on behalf of the Civil Supplies Department.

The Union government, though, has directed that food security allowance be provided to all students eligible for mid-day meals till schools reopen.

Accordingly, coupons on which the quantity of food grain distributed from schools and the cooking cost is recorded can be produced by parents or guardians at the Supplyco outlet nearest to them to get food grain. They can also select food for the amount recorded on the coupon.

As per the agreement with Supplyco, food items for 4.07% to 4.87% of the cooking cost will also be made available. The coupon cost for pre-primary and primary children will increase from ₹288.26 to ₹300 and that for upper primary students from ₹476.80 to ₹500.

To ensure the security of the food coupons, ration card numbers can also be mentioned on the coupons by schools in the case of students whose names are included in ration cards. Once the ration cards are produced along with the coupons at the Supplyco outlets, food grain and food products for the coupon cost can be received. The coupon number can also be recorded in ration cards.