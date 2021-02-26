Focus on agriculture, welfare projects in Wayanad budget

Project to ensure legal aid to debt-ridden farmers announced

The Wayanad District Panchayat budget for the 2021-22 fiscal has given priority to agriculture and welfare of marginalised section of people in the district.

The budget presented by S. Bindu, vice president of the panchayat, on Wednesday showed a revenue of ₹66.56 crore, expenses of ₹64.62 crore and a surplus of ₹1.93 crore.

Addressing reporters here after the budget presentation, District Panchayat president Samshad Marakkar said that various comprehensive projects had been included in the budget for the overall development of agriculture, infrastructure development, education, tourism and healthcare sectors.

A sum of ₹7 crore has been earmarked for the comprehensive development of the agriculture sector. An amount of ₹3 crore was allocated for ‘Nenmani’, a project to be executed with the support of block and grama panchayats, aimed at conserving paddy fields in the district and ensuring sustainable paddy cultivation.

’Karshaka Mitra’, a project to ensure legal aid to debt-ridden farmers, will be executed and a consortium of advocates would be constituted for the purpose. A sum of ₹ 3 crore was allocated for the ‘Ksheera Sagaram’ project to rejuvenate the dairy sector and ₹ 3 crore was earmarked to launch an online platform to buy and sell domestic animals.

Labour banks

The budget has allocated ₹30 lakh for making value-added products from agricultural produce and selling them under a brand name. Processing centres will be set up for the purpose. Labour banks will also be set up to ensure availability of workers round the year.

The budget announced an innovative project titled ‘Visit Wayanad’ to tap the tourism potential of the hill district. Three villages — Muthanga, Nellarachal and Pozhuthana — will be declared as tourism villages, and facilitation centres will be set up at Noolpuzha, Ambalavayal, Panamaram, and Muttil in the district. A sum of ₹ 1 core was allocated for the project.

The budget also earmarked ₹11 crore and ₹2.55 crore for the welfare of scheduled tribe and scheduled cast people respectively. While a sum of ₹1.29 crore was allocated for the welfare of differently abled people, ₹2.58 crore was earmarked for the welfare of women and ₹1.29 crore for senior citizens. It also earmarked ₹5 crore for the health sector, ₹7 crore for the educational sector and ₹15.32 crore for infrastructure development in the district.