Flash floods keep people on high alert in north Kerala

Those living close to Vanimel river told to remain alert

Vilangad town in Kozhikode district that was hit by flash floods on Saturday.

A sudden rise in water level in the Vanimel river kept rescue operators on their toes at Vilangad in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Saturday. Stormwater entered several shops in the town in the evening.

Traders said water level in the river had risen to an alarming level by 3 p.m. following long hours of downpour in the interior areas. Though there were rumours of minor landslips, the District Disaster Management Authority did not confirm it till late in the evening, they added.

Traffic was hit after a newly constructed bridge connecting Vilangad with Valook got submerged. A bund constructed by the Kerala Water Authority across the Vishnumangalam river was also hit by flash floods.