Flapshell turtle seized, sent to zoo

City resident arrested for attempting to cook and consume the protected species

An Indian flapshell turtle that was seized from an Ulloor resident and shifted to the city zoo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has seized an Indian flapshell turtle (Lissemys punctata) and arrested a resident of Ulloor here in this connection.

A case has been registered in the Palode forest range for hunting the turtle that is categorised under Schedule 1 Part 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Praveen, aka Saji, 41, of Prasanth Nagar, Ulloor, was produced in court on Saturday and remanded till July 7.

Saji had found the turtle in an open field in his house on Thursday, and planned to cook and consume it, Forest officials said. However, following a tip-off to the range officer, the flapshell turtle was seized before it could come to any harm and Praveen arrested.

The turtle was taken to the city zoo on Friday where it has been kept in quarantine. It will remain there for at least two months, zoo authorities said.

The flapshell turtle is a freshwater species found in south Asia. It lives in stangnant waters of rivers, stream, marshes, ponds, and canals.

Besides the rescued flapshell turtle, the zoo currently has four flapshell turtles, 11 Indian black turtles, 11 star tortoises, 13 red-eared sliders, and two Travancore tortoises.