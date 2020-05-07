Five wards declared hotspots in Palakkad

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday declared Malappuram district as free of any COVID-19 hotspot.

However, three wards in Kuzhalmannam grama panchayat and two wards in Thenkurissi grama panchayat were declared hotspots in Palakkad district.

In Kuzhalmannam panchayat, wards 10, 11 and 15 were declared hotspots. Wards 12 and 15 in Thenkurissi panchayat were also included in the list of hotspots. Alathur and Thirumittacode panchayats were removed from the list.

The panchayats of Maranchery and Kalady in Malappuram district were exempted from the list of hotspots, leaving the district to heave a sigh of relief. However, district health officials said that it was not the time to relax. “We ought to continue our vigil,” said District Medical Officer K. Sakeena.

Dr. Sakeena said that chances for another outbreak of the disease were high as people from other States and countries were returning in large numbers. “This is the time that we all should maintain extra vigil,” she said.