April 21, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Five youths were injured, two seriously, in a knife fight that broke out in a bar near the Technopark IT hub at Kazhakuttam late April 20.

The police identified the injured as Shalu, Sooraj, Visakh, Swaroop and Atul. They hail from Sreekariyam and had arrived at the hotel to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Officials said a set of persons occupying a nearby table had attacked the youth following a verbal altercation.