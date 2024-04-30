GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five, including child, killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala’s Kannur

Reports says lorry lost control and collided with car from behind, causing car to hit oncoming gas cylinder lorry

April 30, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A collision between a car and a lorry has claimed the lives of five persons, including a nine-year-old, in Kannur district of Kerala. The incident occurred at Cherukunnu Punnachery around 10:45 p.m. on April 29. The victims hail from Chittarikal Mandapam in Kasaragod district.

The deceased have been identified as K.N. Padmakumar (59), Bheemanadi Mandapam Kammadat Churikad Sudhakaran (52), Sudhakaran’s wife Ajitha (35), Puthur Kozhummal Krishnan (65), and Ajitha’s nephew Akash (9).

Reports suggest the lorry lost control and collided with the car from behind, causing the car to hit an oncoming gas cylinder lorry. The occupants of the car were pulled out after breaking open the doors.

Sudhakaran and his family were en route to Kozhikode to admit their son Sourav to an educational institution. Both lorry drivers involved in the accident have been taken into police custody.

The collision occurred near the Punnacherry petrol pump. The car got wedged under the lorry. Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

