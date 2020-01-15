Five cases filed for attack on BJP leader

The Nedumkandam police have filed five cases in connection with the attack on Bhartatiya Janata Party (BJP) State secretary A.K. Nazeer in a mosque and the violence at Thookupalam on Sunday.

A senior police officer said here on Tuesday that the cases were filed under charges of murder attempt on Mr. Nazeer, stone throwing at the mosque and shops, intrusion and creating trouble at a Jana Jagrata rally, and attacking police officers. The police collected CCTV images and more action would be taken after examining the visuals.

The statements of Mr. Nazeer and the police officers injured in the attack were taken. Tom Scaria of the AR camp and home guard T.C. Mohana Pillai were injured in the attack. The attack on the BJP leader took place while he was offering namaz in the mosque after inaugurating the Jana Jagrata meeting organised by the BJP in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Nazeer was attacked from the back with a chair and BJP leaders alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was behind the attack. However, the SDPI denied the allegation.

Peace meeting

Though a peace meeting was convened at Thokkupalam on Monday, the BJP abstained from it alleging lapses on the part of the police in arresting the culprits.