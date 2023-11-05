HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five booked for murder attempt

The accused had gone into hiding in Bengaluru and were nabbed from Kannur

November 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattanakkad police have arrested a five-member gang for attacking a group of youngsters at Kadakkarappally near Cherthala.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj alias Sachu (28), Rahul alias Kuttusan (25), Shinaz alias Koya (23) and Athul Krishna alias Raina (24), all hailing from Vayalar, and Anoop alias Punchiri (25) of Kanjikuzhy. They were booked for murder attempt.

Last month, the Arthunkal police arrested one Vishnunarayan with MDMA, a psychotropic drug. He revealed the name of drug peddler Rahul during the interrogation. It antagonised Rahul’s gang and they targeted Vishnunarayanan’s friends with swords and axes on October 30. The attack left three persons injured. One of the injured, Kannan (28), remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Kochi. Another injured person, Kailasanath (21), is recuperating at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

After the attack, the accused had gone into hiding in Bengaluru. They were nabbed from Kannur.

According to the police, Rahul was involved in the supply of MDMA in different parts of the Cherthala taluk with the support of Suraj. Officials said that all the arrested were history sheeters against whom several cases had been registered in various police stations across the region.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.