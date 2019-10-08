Fishers to flag livelihood issues at talks on draft Bill

The National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF), a federation of State-level organisations in the fisheries sector, is preparing to step up pressure on the Centre to address the livelihood issues faced by the fishermen community across the country.

On the eve of the discussions to be held here with the Joint Secretary, Union Department of Fisheries, NFF leaders have lined up their response to the draft National Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management Bill to be presented in Parliament. In its comments on the Bill, the NFF has urged the government for steps to control the expansion of the country’s fishing fleet.

Construction

The note says the construction of new boats was going on unabated in many parts of the coast, notwithstanding the significant over-capacity of the fishing fleet.

“Unless the Act provides powers to the government to control the construction of boats in categories notified from time to time, it will be very difficult to control fleet expansion,” it said, proposing steps to restructure fleet composition and size in tune with resources.

Protection

The NFF is seeking protection for the fisheries sector from the incursion of other sectors of the economy such as tourism and industry and the takeover of marine areas for other purposes without permission from fishermen.

“All these activities enjoy the support of the ministries concerned or departments while the Fisheries Departments in the State and Centre do not have any power to intervene in favour of fishermen,” it observes, urging the government to ensure that the Act redressed this imbalance.

Draconian move

The note termed the move to prohibit fishing in Marine Protected Areas as draconian and called on the government to take the fishermen community into confidence before taking such measures.

Pointing out that Indian fishermen were being deprived of their livelihood because of the mindless application of conservation laws, it urged the Centre to review all such regulations and integrate them into fisheries management plans.

T. Peter, general secretary, NFF said the forum would highlight the need to move towards a participatory regime rather than a top-down approach for fisheries management. He added that the Ministry would be approached to consider a separate Fishers’ Rights Bill.