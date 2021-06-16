Fishermen advised not to venture into sea till tomorrow

Strong winds likely along Kerala, Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep region

The district administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 18 as strong winds are likely along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region.

District Collector Navjot Khosa referred to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph in these regions during this period.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high waves in the range of three to four metres are likely along the Kerala coast till 11.30 p.m. on June 17. Coastal communities have been asked to remain alert.

The district administration has urged fishermen to secure equipment, including boats, stored on the beaches. The administration has also asked the public to avoid trips to the beaches.

The district is likely to receive only light to moderate rainfall till June 20, as per an IMD update on Wednesday evening.