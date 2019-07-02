Fish prices decrease in Idukki

The price of sardine and other varieties of fish has come down following a steady increase in their arrival from Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, sardine was sold at ₹140 at the local market, while Indian smacker and netholi (anchovy) were priced at ₹80 and ₹200 respectively. Sardine was priced at ₹250 and above a few days ago.

According to market sources, there has been a steady increase in the arrival of fish from Tamil Nadu to the main markets at Ettumanur, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Aluva. However, some fish varieties such kilimeen (Threadfin bream) are very short in supply.

The trawl ban in Tamil Nadu has already ended though it is still in force in the State.

Ratheesh, a house-to-house vendor of fish at Kattappana, said the arrival of sardine from Tamil Nadu led to a drop in its price. He said he sold it at ₹250 a kg and the price might drop further in the coming days.

However, fish from the Kerala coast, especially from Kollam and Alappuzha, still remain the favourite among the consumers for their unique taste.

Costly fish varieties such as neymeen (King Fish) and Karimeen (Pearl Spot) were less in demand, especially in the High Ranges, said Ratheesh, adding that local vendors preferred sardine, mackerel and anchovy.

In the district, fish are sold through open weekend market, cold storages and by house-to-house sellers.

Though freshwater fish from rivers and ponds were available, they had poor demand among consumers, said Bhaskaran, another house-to-house vendor. He said he had stopped selling fish after prices sky-rocketed.

With the prices coming down, he is also back in business. Marine fish always had loyal clientèle in the district, he said.