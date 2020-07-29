Kerala

Fish farms in reservoirs

430 lakh fishlings of carp, milk fish, river prawn, shrimp to be released

As many as 28 reservoirs in the State could soon be teeming with edible fish.

The Fisheries Department is rolling out a fish-ranching project to restock the waterbodies for enhancing inland fish production by 3,000 tonnes. The project seeks to release 430 lakh fishlings of carp, milk fish (poomeen), river prawn, and shrimp in the reservoirs, to be harvested as adults.Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said that it would provide a steady income for fisherfolk.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to launch the project over videoconferencing on Thursday.

