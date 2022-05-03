First smart anganwadi opens today
Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the first smart anganwadi in the State on Wednesday.
The smart anganwadi is located in the compound of the Social Justice Department’s institution complex at Poojappura. The 1,655.23-sq.ft anganwadi number 37 comes under the Thiruvananthapuram Urban 2 ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) project. It has been built at a cost of ₹44.94 lakh.
Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside over the function, in which Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest.
