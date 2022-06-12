First Responsible Tourism Club launched in Kozhikode

Plan to set up 1,000 clubs in State within three years

The people who reside in every locality are the best to assess tourism possibilities in their region. They know the place, they know what more is needed, and moreover, they are the ones to benefit from it. Responsible Tourism Clubs being set up in every local body, under the aegis of the Department of Tourism, are a collective of local people who are equipped to contribute towards tourism development of the region.

The first Responsible Tourism Club in the State was launched by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at Kadalundi in Kozhikode on Sunday. Kadalundi is one of the local bodies that is part of the Beypore Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Development Project. The project aims at developing Beypore into an international tourism hub in three years.

The purpose of the club is to work hand in hand with the Responsible Tourism Mission to initiate regional tourism, create awareness on responsible tourism, develop a tourism culture preserving the regional art and culture, and to maintain the tourism destination neat and clean, implementing the green protocol.

The Tourism department plans to set up 1,000 Responsible Tourism Clubs in the State within three years, at the rate of at least one club per local body. The plan is to launch 100 clubs in the current financial year. The clubs will also receive training from the Responsible Tourism Mission to develop entrepreneurial skills.

The various enterprising units set up in Beypore constituency under the Responsible Tourism project were also launched at the event.