First phase of ‘twinning’ of the international terminal completed

March 05, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has successfully completed the first stage of ‘twinning’ of the international terminal (T-2). A ‘digital twin’ has been created in Building Information Modelling (BIM) with a Scan to BIM strategy.

The entire T-2 building, the service utility building and a site extent of around 10 acres were scanned using LIDAR and GPR devices and a team of architect and engineers worked around the clock for 3 months to create the digital twin – also called the Airport Asset Information Model (AIM). The existing buildings, utilities, and buried services of the legacy infrastructure have been re-created digitally.

This is perhaps the first time in Indian aviation that such an attempt have been made for a brownfield airport, said a release issued by the airport here on Tuesday. The AIM will now be used by the designers who will use these in the renovation and upgrading of the present infrastructure.

These digital models capture the real world down to minute details enabling future ready tech to be deployed in planning, facility management, and sustainability. These high fidelity models are embedded with rich data which can seamlessly integrate with all airport systems – enhancing security, improving passenger experience, and operating efficiencies of the airline operators.