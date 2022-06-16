First lot of revised textbooks likely by June next year  

The first lot of new textbooks after the school curriculum revision may reach students at the start of the next academic year.

The curriculum revision framework presented by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Jayaprakash R.K. at the school curriculum revision conceptualisation workshop targets completion of first phase of syllabus grid and textbook preparation between February 1 and September 31 next year. The second phase will be finished between January 1 and September 31, 2024.

The framework presented is a timetable for the curriculum revision process, and outlines the curriculum frameworks to be developed in areas such as pre-primary education, school education, teacher education, and adult education.

A Kerala Curriculum Framework (KCF) 2022 will be prepared as part of the curriculum revision. The draft KCF will be ready by November 30 this year. After discussions at various levels, the framework will be finalised by January 15, 2023.

Twenty-five focus groups will be constituted for the development of the KCF. These include philosophy of education; pre-school education; vocational education; science education; mathematical education and computational thinking; language education; reforms in examination, and so on.

Draft notes of each focus area will be prepared by the SCERT and submitted to the core committee for approval. Public consultations on them will be held at the district, block, and school levels. Position papers of focus groups will be finalised in September this year, and draft KCF developed. Public consultations on the draft will be held by December 15, and the draft finalised by the end of December. Next will be its finalisation in the curriculum steering committee and core committee by mid-January before embarking on textbook preparation.

The timetable, though, is not final, and may be modified on the basis of inputs from the conceptualisation workshop.