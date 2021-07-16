Kerala

First help centre for widows opened in Kannur

The first help centre in Kerala exclusively for widows has been started in the district.

The aim of the centre is to coordinate activities at the district level to ensure the welfare of widows. The centre will be affiliated to the Women Protection Office of the Department of Women and Child Development at the Civil Station.

District Panchayat President P.P. Divya inaugurated the function.

The first phase will target the registration of all widows in the district and having helpline services. The centre also envisages plans to have self-employment training, free legal aid, counselling, police assistance and rehabilitation upon completion of registration.

The help centre was set up in collaboration with the Inner Wheel Club, a women's organisation in the district.

Additional District Magistrate K.K. Divakaran presided over the function. Taliparamba RDO E.P. Mercy, District Legal Services Authority Ramu Ramesh Chandra Bhanu, Women Protection Officer P. Sulaja, District Women and Child Development Officer Dena Bharathan and members of Inner Wheel Club Kannur were present.


