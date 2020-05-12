Kerala

First flight with NRIs to land in Kannur today

Nearly 180 passengers from Dubai to arrive at 7.10 p.m.

The first flight to the Kannur International Airport with expatriates will arrive from Dubai on Tuesday. The Air India Express flight, which will take off from Kannur at 10.30 a.m., will return with around 180 passengers from Dubai at 7.10 p.m.

In addition to the 109 passengers from Kannur, 47 from Kasaragod, 12 from Kozhikode, seven from Malappuram, three from Mahe, and one each from Wayanad and Thrissur will return.

V. Thulasidas, managing director, Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL), said the district administration in association with the police and Health workers had put in place a comprehensive system for receiving, inspecting, and quarantining the passengers. Pregnant women, their partners, children below the age of 14, and those above 75 years of age will be sent to their homes, while those with symptoms will be shifted to hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

The passengers will be released in groups of 20. Health officials will then conduct a medical examination. Five special counters have been opened at the airport for the purpose. Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to a special observatory. Thereafter, they will be taken to hospitals in ambulances, Mr. Thulasidas added.

Elucidating further, he said special vehicles had been deployed to transport the other passengers to their homes. Separate KSRTC buses have been arranged for each district. Taxi services will also be available at the airport.

BSNL has opened a dedicated counter for passengers to pick up new SIM cards and activate old ones.

Sub Collectors Asif K. Yousuf, S. Ilyakia, and Assistant Collector Harris Rasheed were present during the trial run held at the airport on Monday.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 1:31:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/first-flight-with-nris-to-land-in-kannur-today/article31561721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY