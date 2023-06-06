First cyclone in Arabian Sea this year may take shape in 12 hours

June 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year is likely to take shape in 12 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday. The cyclone will be named Biparjoy as suggested by Bangladesh.

According to the weather bulletin, a depression over southeast Arabian Sea, about 950 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,100 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,190 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,490 km south of Karachi, has been undergoing rapid intensification.

It is likely to move northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast during the next 12 hours, says the bulletin.

According to private weather agency Skymet, the tentative track of the system will be in the northward direction. The system may even become a severe storm as the cyclone is moving in favourable waters with very warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear.

In fact, the cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday night. Furthermore, a day later, the system may become a severe cyclonic storm.

As squally weather is likely to prevail over the Arabian Sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coast of Kerala-Karnataka and Lakshadweep-Maldives on Wednesday.

If anyone has ventured into the sea for fishing violating the instructions issued by the State Disaster Management Authority since June 4, they should reach the nearest safe shore as soon as possible, said a statement issued by the State administration.

Though the southwest monsoon has not yet reached Kerala, the State is likely to receive fairly widespread rain for the next five days triggered by the cyclonic system. A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts warning of isolated heavy rain on Wednesday.