First caravan park in the State to come up in Wagamon

The project to be launched before the start of the monsoon

The project to be launched before the start of the monsoon

With the launch of the first caravan park in the State at Wagamon, the tourism sector in the district is expected to get a boost.

The authorities plan to launch caravan tourism under the Keravan Kerala project before the start of monsoon. It will be implemented by the Tourism department with private partnership.

An important feature of the caravan park is that one can experience the beautiful scenery, including of hills, forest, backwaters, and rivers, while travelling in the caravan. As many as 154 applications were received for 303 caravans from private agencies for the project that was started in October last year, said an official of the Tourism department.

For the supply of the first 100 caravans, 67 private companies came forward, he added.

Air-conditioned area, completely protected seats, infotainment system, a kitchen with all facilities, bathroom with a shower, and wide sleeping rooms, are the features of the caravan.

The permission for the caravan park is given to less crowded spaces that are rich in natural beauty. A minimum of 50 cents of land is required for the park. The Keravan Kerala project was launched with the aim to tap new technology and facilities in the tourism sector.

Farming, inland fishing, traditional industries , handicrafts sector, and micro enterprises will get prominence in the Keravan Kerala project. Artists, artisans, and Kudumbashree Mission, would also be part of the project, said the official.