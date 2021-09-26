Kerala

Fire breaks out in two-storey building in Kannur

A huge fire broke out in a two-storey building on the national highway at Thana on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out in a room where interior work had been completed for the sale of home appliances. Five rooms on the first floor were gutted. There was no one inside the building at the time of the accident, and the crowd outside was evacuated. The fire also spread to nearby shops that remained locked. The fire was put out by three units of Fire and Rescue Services from Kannur. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The loss was reportedly estimated at ₹55 lakh.


