Kerala

Fire breaks out in Payyanur shopping mall

A fire broke out in a shopping mall, Shopprix, adjoining the new bus stand in Payyanur on Friday morning. According to the police, it took more than two hours for over 20 fire tenders to douse the fire. The top floor of the building initially caught fire and it spread to the adjoining building as well. No casualties were reported. The primary investigation pointed to the possibility of a short circuit causing the accident, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 2:24:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/fire-breaks-out-in-payyanur-shopping-mall/article31123920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY